Skywest Airlines discontinues service with Shenandoah Valley Airport

Flight landing at SHD. (WHSV File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Skywest Airlines is discontinuing service in 29 communities across the country, including the Shenandoah Valley Airport.

SHD was reportedly notified of the changes last Wednesday. They say it’s a direct result of severe pilot shortages across the industry.

SHD says they have started the process of finding new air carriers, but there are no immediate changes to flight schedules and Skywest will remain in place until a new carrier is ready to begin operations.

Travel can still be booked on the United website for at least the next 90 days.

