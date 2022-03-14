Advertisement

Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account

Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.(PR Image Factory)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent survey revealed that a good amount of millennials are not exactly staying on top of their finances.

StudyFinds reports 2,000 millennials participated in a survey on how they managed their money. It found that the average young adult spends nearly 150 more hours a year scrolling through social media than monitoring their finances.

The survey also found that millennials are more likely to play with their pets or search for a new TV show to stream than checking on their money every week.

Additionally, being on top of their finances came last on a list of activities millennials spend time doing — including deciding what’s for dinner or caring for their plants.

Finances overall appear to be a touchy subject for millennials, with more than a quarter of respondents admitting they only check their bank account balance once a week (27%). The survey also found that nearly half were unsure of the amount of money currently in their bank account (45%).

About 75% of the millennials in the survey did agree that it’s important to develop good financial habits at a young age with more overall turning to financial planners to help keep track of their debt and savings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Crews respond to Howard Johnson fire in Harrisonburg
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Howard Johnson in Harrisonburg
Flight landing at SHD. (WHSV File)
SkyWest Airlines discontinues service with Shenandoah Valley Airport
UVA professors weigh in on Daylight Saving
UVA professors weigh in daylight saving
The announcement comes after "Selection Sunday" for the Division One Men’s and Women’s...
Four Virginia colleges secure spots in NCAA tournament

Latest News

Police say the attack happened after the 60-year-old suspect was denied entrance to the museum...
Police search for suspect accused of stabbing 2 at New York's MOMA
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
GRAPHIC: Deaths of pregnant woman, her child highlight war's cruelty
Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of...
Man charged in drive-by shooting of Ala. man, 2-year-old
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to limit how race can be discussed in...
Mississippi gov signs law limiting race in lessons