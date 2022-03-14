Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -

UPDATE: The families of all victims have been notified.

The domestic incident started inside the business and moved outside where the officer was then shot.

At around 4:30 p.m., Toney S. Poulston Jr., 42 of Covington, went into the store and an altercation ensued with a relative who worked there, Randall Lee Paxton, 64 of Covington.

The incident escalated into Poulston shooting Paxton. The City of Covington Police and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to an alert of Poulston’s erratic and escalating actions in the building.

When officers and deputies arrived, they were met with Poulston armed with a pistol leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of Poulston and a City of Covington Police Officer.

After the scene was safely secured, authorities found Paxton dead inside as a result of a gunshot wound.

A woman was inside the store but was not injured. She was also an employee of the business, was married to Paxton and related to Poulston.

All three bodies will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

No other employees and no customers were injured. No additional law enforcement officers were injured.

“At the request of City of Covington Police Chief Christopher J. Smith, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating the line of duty death of his police officer and of Mr. Paxton. At the request of Chief Smith and Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin W. Hall, the VSP BCI Salem Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.”

The Virginia State Police, City of Covington Police Department and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office all responded. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is also investigating the case.

