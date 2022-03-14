Advertisement

T.R. Williams transferring to JMU

T.R. Williams transferring to JMU
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Page County High School baseball star T.R. Williams is coming home.

Williams is transferring to James Madison and plans to join the Dukes in time for the 2023 season after initially enrolling at Virginia Tech, T.R.’s father tells WHSV. Williams was a standout for four years at Page County, leading the Panthers to the VHSL Class 2 state title as a freshman in 2018.

Williams’ baseball career was put on hold in early 2021 when he was hospitalized for more than 50 days while battling Guillain-Barré syndrome. He made an incredible return to the mound and pitched for Page County as a senior last spring.

Tim Williams also tells WHSV that Lance Williams, T.R.’s younger brother, has transferred from Page County High School to William Monroe High School. The right-handed pitcher has also decommitted from Virginia Tech. He is a Division I-level recruit with a fastball that’s been clocked higher than 90 miles per hour.

