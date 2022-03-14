Advertisement

Tried & True Thrift Shop in Harrisonburg seeking donations

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tried & True Thrift Shop on University Blvd in Harrisonburg is in need of donations at their storefront.

The store is a nonprofit, benefiting relief programs of the Church of the Brethren and the Mennonite Church.

Additionally, the store caters to other local churches that bring in Afghan refugee families to help them start up in their new homes.

“We have had numerous people that have been trained by the refugee office, are working with the family that their church is sponsoring, that they come in and feel like this is a place that their clients can come ... their families can come and find useful things, beautiful things and have an organized way of shopping for items for their new home,” Deb Layman, manager at Tried & True Thrift Shop said.

Their biggest need right now is kitchenware.

”Most of our families that come in they’re setting up households, need everything that you would use in your house from dishes to flatware to pots and pans to home decor, things that are beautiful that they would enjoy on their walls are their tables, anything to decorate a new space,” Layman said.

Although the biggest need is for kitchenware, the store accepts donations of any kind, including clothes and books.

“It’s a benefit to the donor because they can go through their home and declutter, bring their things to a place where we treat them nicely, display them, offer quality items for sale to our customers,” Layman said. “Our customers benefit, they find things that are useful and then our money goes to the Global Food Initiative through the Church of the Brethren and through the Mennonite Church health fund, so everybody wins in this process.”

Tried & True accepts donations at their storefront Monday through Saturday.

