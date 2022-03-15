‘Cookies For Natalie’ campaign helping Shenandoah Valley family

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - #CookiesForNatalie has sparked conversation on social media, all in support for a 2-year-old and her family as she undergoes cancer treatments at St. Jude’s in Memphis, TN.

“Cookies for Natalie has been really a community-wide effort that started with an opportunity to care for someone,” Operating Manger of the Staunton and Waynesboro Chick-Fil-A Chad Martin said.

At the Chick-Fil-A in Staunton and Waynesboro, proceeds from every cookie sold from March 1-12 went to help Natalie Dodge fight stage four MYCN-Amplified Neuroblastoma.

“Although this situation with Natalie is a difficult one for her and her family, it does give people an opportunity to care for other people so it’s been tremendous, really,” Martin said.

Natalie and her mother are currently in Memphis, while her father and siblings remain in Augusta County.

“We sold over 30,000 cookies in two weeks, and through cookies and donations we were able to raise $18,225 for Natalie and her family,” Martin said. “They came out in droves, bought a ton of cookies, and really showed their support for Natalie.”

You can continue to support the Dodge family through Venmo: @Andrew-Dodge-30.

