Advertisement

Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion while visiting Mi Casa Resource Center in Denver, Friday, March 11, 2022. The center which provides resources needed to educate, train, and support youth and adults on their path to economic success, was a recipient of federal, state and local funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.(Jason Connolly/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”

Harris, in a tweet Tuesday evening, said, “Doug is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.” She added, “I have tested negative and will continue to test.”

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.

“He’s feeling very well, I’m told,” Biden said Tuesday evening at the event, noting Harris had to skip. “Let’s send her our love,” he told attendees.

Harris and Emhoff both received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and their second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. They received booster shots in late October.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly the most common and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Earlier Tuesday, Emhoff participated in an outdoor event at a Washington park to highlight the work of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps. The White House did not immediately respond when asked if he was recently in close contact with Biden or first lady Jill Biden.

Before Emhoff’s diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says the shelter-in-place order and heavy police...
Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was...
Deputies: Hanover correctional officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates

Latest News

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of...
SWAT team members shot, hospitalized in arrest attempt in Wash.
Pendleton County falls to Tucker County in state quarterfinals
Pendleton County falls to Tucker County in state quarterfinals
JMU baseball defeats Virginia Tech, 5-2
JMU baseball defeats Virginia Tech, 5-2
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead
Overnight Forecast 3-15-22
Overnight Forecast 3-15-22