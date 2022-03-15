EMU Director of Athletics announces retirement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University Director of Athletics Dave King announced Tuesday that he will retire June 30, 2022.

EMU’s second and longest-serving director of athletics, King has led the Royals program for 17 years, since coming to the position in 2005 from a similar role at Lancaster Mennonite School. He has spent more than 40 years in Mennonite education and athletics administration.

“Dave King has been an unwavering passionate voice and exemplary model for the very best of the student-athlete experience at EMU, upholding our mission as an academically rigorous and faith-informed institution,” said EMU President Susan Schultz Huxman.

Over the past 17 years, King has been involved in hiring coaches and support staff for 17 teams, worked to enhance the EMU Royals brand and raised the reputation of EMU athletics in the region and the conference. Countless numbers of Royals athletes have achieved conference, regional and national honors in both academics and athletics.

“I am grateful to EMU for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my calling and desire to impact the lives of young people through sports,” King said. “Witnessing and sharing firsthand the growth and development of student-athletes has been a true joy and privilege. Though the integration of athletics within the context of Mennonite higher education has sometimes proven challenging, the rewards are clear and it’s also been a privilege to have a role in educating people about that value.”

King and his staff worked tirelessly through the pandemic, implementing NCAA testing regimens and developing EMU-specific health protocols to preserve, as much as possible, the EMU athletics experience for Royals student-athletes.

EMU says King has brought a holistic view of the student-athlete’s role within the larger university community, liaising in formal and informal settings to create a stronger relationship between athletics and academics

King’s ties to his alma mater and to the athletic program are strong. A 1976 graduate, he played soccer, basketball and baseball. He is married to Debra A. Glick King ‘77. The couple’s three children Derek King ‘03, Ryan King ‘07 and Lisa King Burkholder ‘08 were all student-athletes at EMU, involved in volleyball, basketball and field hockey, respectively.

