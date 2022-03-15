Advertisement

Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion(tcw-wflx)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man is much richer after winning $5 million from a scratch-off ticket, the state lottery said.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 63-year-old Marty Moon claimed the prize from a “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

The lottery said Moon bought the winning ticket from a food mart in Lakeland, Florida. The retailer is set to receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of almost $4 million.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games made up 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2020-2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says the shelter-in-place order and heavy police...
Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
WATCH: Covington Police release name of officer killed in line of duty; body transported
In June 2021, an investigation was launched after deputies learned a corrections officer was...
Deputies: Hanover correctional officer, eight others arrested for distributing drugs to inmates

Latest News

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of...
SWAT team members shot, hospitalized in arrest attempt in Wash.
Pendleton County falls to Tucker County in state quarterfinals
Pendleton County falls to Tucker County in state quarterfinals
JMU baseball defeats Virginia Tech, 5-2
JMU baseball defeats Virginia Tech, 5-2
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead
Overnight Forecast 3-15-22
Overnight Forecast 3-15-22