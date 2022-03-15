Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Crews respond to Howard Johnson fire in Harrisonburg
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Howard Johnson in Harrisonburg
Flight landing at SHD. (WHSV File)
SkyWest Airlines discontinues service with Shenandoah Valley Airport
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking
Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says the shelter-in-place order and heavy police...
Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine said he is hopeful Democratic senators will soon reach agreement on two major...
Kaine, McConnell pushing FDA to implement new legal tobacco age
The session ended Saturday afternoon with a resolution to finish the budget during a special...
Virginia lawmakers adjourn regular session with state budget unfinished
Afghan refugees find temporary housing
Senator Mark Warner visits with Afghan refugees staying in Virginia
Afghan refugees find temporary housing
Senator Mark Warner visits with Afghan refugees staying in Virginia
Photo: WDBJ7
Legislature passes bill banning admissions discrimination