High gas prices cut into first responders’ budgets

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers are feeling the impact from gas prices, as many cut down on trips and tighten the budget. For first responders, every trip is necessary and is sometimes the difference between life and death.

“The nature of a volunteer firefighter is to assist, is to help, is to reach out,” said Kevin Wilkes, Fire Chief Emeritus for Swoope Volunteer Fire Company.

Fuel prices going up means companies have to adjust the budget where they can.

“We’re driving these heavy rigs down the road. It honestly could be less in some places, but I’d estimate about 10 miles to the gallon,” said Wilkes.

On top of the roughly $20,000 a year on gas, Waynesboro First Aid Executive Director said everything they buy has gotten more expensive.

“For us, running calls, that is an added expense. For us to get supplies, that’s an added expense. For our employees to come to work and our volunteers to come to work, that’s an added expense,” Ward said.

Once they respond to a call, the vehicle is idle until it’s time to go, only increasing the amount of gas used.

“We’ve got to get to a scene and we set up to a working condition where the vehicles are put into pump gear and the engines are revved up, often for hours at a time,” said Wilkes.

Wilkes and Ward said rising costs would never stop them from helping the community.

“We watch our pennies where we watch our pennies and still deliver the best service we can to the community we serve,” Ward said.

Even when volunteers are driving sometimes an hour to work, they’re happy to be doing the job.

“They’re still coming to work, they’re still showing up with smiles and willing and able to run calls and happy doing what they’re doing,” Ward said.

To help out, you can donate to Waynesboro First Aid on their website. Ward said they’re working toward getting a new ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.