How to adjust to Daylight Saving Time

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re feeling a little more tired than usual this week, it’s probably because your internal clock was interrupted during the time change over the weekend.

Neurologists say springing forward can affect mood, blood pressure and can be linked to an increase in car crashes.

“It affects our mood, it can affect our blood pressure, it can affect heart disease, and it can cause even accidents or traffic mishaps just because you were going into microsleep,” said Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, Director of the Sleep Center and Neurologist at Sentara RMH.

Siddiqui said it’s all because our circadian rhythm was thrown off. That natural rhythm is based on things like schedules and daylight.

“The effect of the time change can cause sleep deprivation but getting adjusted to it can take several days to a week depending on a person and their underlying sleep issues as well,” she said.

Keeping good sleep hygiene is vital during this time.

“Go to bed at the same time and get up at the same time. Avoid alcohol, heavy dinner, heavy meals at night because that really does disrupt your sleep,” she said.

You should avoid caffeine later in the day as well, and if you need to, a 15 to 20 minute nap should help energize you.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.