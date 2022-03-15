Advertisement

How to adjust to Daylight Saving Time

(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re feeling a little more tired than usual this week, it’s probably because your internal clock was interrupted during the time change over the weekend.

Neurologists say springing forward can affect mood, blood pressure and can be linked to an increase in car crashes.

“It affects our mood, it can affect our blood pressure, it can affect heart disease, and it can cause even accidents or traffic mishaps just because you were going into microsleep,” said Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, Director of the Sleep Center and Neurologist at Sentara RMH.

Siddiqui said it’s all because our circadian rhythm was thrown off. That natural rhythm is based on things like schedules and daylight.

“The effect of the time change can cause sleep deprivation but getting adjusted to it can take several days to a week depending on a person and their underlying sleep issues as well,” she said.

Keeping good sleep hygiene is vital during this time.

“Go to bed at the same time and get up at the same time. Avoid alcohol, heavy dinner, heavy meals at night because that really does disrupt your sleep,” she said.

You should avoid caffeine later in the day as well, and if you need to, a 15 to 20 minute nap should help energize you.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Crews respond to Howard Johnson fire in Harrisonburg
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Howard Johnson in Harrisonburg
Flight landing at SHD. (WHSV File)
SkyWest Airlines discontinues service with Shenandoah Valley Airport
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking
Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says the shelter-in-place order and heavy police...
Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public

Latest News

COVID has multiple strains, so it won’t be like other vaccines that only need one dose.
Infectious disease expert weighs in on fourth COVID shot
COVID-19
Two-year mark of first confirmed COVID case in Central Shenandoah
As of Friday, Valley Health is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, in stark contrast to a...
Valley Health changes patient visitation from Level Red to Yellow
CSHD encourages community members to reserve this hotline for COVID-19 related requests.
CSHD opens COVID-19 hotline