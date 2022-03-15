Infectious disease expert weighs in on fourth COVID shot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week Pfizer said that a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine will be necessary.

It’s early in the process and Pfizer has not released the data that they submitted to the FDA to get this dose approved, but the biggest takeaway is that they hope to create more immunity against infection and not just severe illness that would send someone to the hospital.

The third dose has begun to see waning immunity. However, both Pfizer and Moderna are working on new vaccines to combat the omicron variant to help increase this immunity.

“The vaccine is directed against the original strain from Wuhan, China. We’ve been through a bunch of variants since then so we may be kind of reaching the limits of what this particular vaccine can achieve,” Dr. William Petri, UVA infectious disease specialist said. “I know Pfizer and Moderna are both working on an omicron version of the vaccine which presumably will work even better.”

This fourth dose leaves many questioning how many doses will we inevitably need to fight COVID. The answer? It may still be too early to tell.

“There’s gonna have to be some frequency of boosting and whether that’s gonna be an annual boost or less frequent than that I think we don’t know yet,” Dr. Petri said.

COVID has multiple strains, so it won’t be like other vaccines that only need one dose.

“These coronaviruses are different than like measles, if you’ve had the measles vaccine you’re immune forever you don’t ever have to have that boosted, if you’ve had the tetanus vaccine you only have to be boosted every 10 years,” Dr. Petri said. “It’s gonna be more frequent than that for COVID-19, but not clear the exact frequency.”

When it comes to the fourth dose of a COVID vaccine, early studies out of Israel, where they are giving them out to at-risk immunocompromised individuals, are showing an increase in antibody levels but not a real increase in protection compared to the third dose.

“It’s kind of out there whether a fourth booster today is indicated or not so the Pfizer data will be interesting surely in the long term we are all in store for getting some frequency of boost with this vaccine,” Dr. Petri said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.