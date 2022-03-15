Jellyfish Clouds, an unusual and rare cloud in the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Have you ever seen a ‘jellyfish’ cloud? This is a rare one especially in our area but they do happen from time to time. It’s not just a random shape but there’s science behind the formation. Sometimes I think they look like the alien in the movie, Alien but maybe that’s just me.

So how do they form? These form from altocumulus clouds, alto meaning mid level.

We have a layer of warm air rising in the mid levels to form this cloud. When these form there’s just enough moisture in the cloud to try to fall, which is the ‘jellyfish tail’ or the streaks below the main cloud.

When moisture (rain or snow) falls but evaporates before it reaches the ground, it’s called virga.

So we have a cloud that forms with a little moisture, that precipitation tries to fall but it falls in dry air, and we have the ‘jellyfish’ cloud. This is not an official cloud type though. These are typically pretty rare to see.

