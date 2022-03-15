JMU unveils plans to renovate the Convocation Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An old building on JMU’s campus is getting a facelift.

The Convocation Center was home to JMU men’s and women’s basketball teams for nearly 40 years, but after its upgrades, it will be the home for JMU volleyball.

“We’ve been evaluating for several years, knowing that the Atlantic Union Bank Center construction was coming to figure out once this building was vacated what’s the best use,” Warner said. “When you have a space like this with the size that it is, over 100,000 square feet, it presents a lot of opportunities so we were very diligent and careful in considering what could we do with this space.”

Godwin Hall, located in the heart of campus, serves as an academic building and houses multiple athletic teams.

“There’s a lot of demand in the center of campus for Godwin, for the space that’s in there for a number of academic needs so that just meshed with getting some of those programs out of Godwin,” Kevin Warner, Assistant Athletic Director of Communications said.

In a press release Monday, JMU Athletics said the renovations will include bringing locker rooms, offices, academic advising, sports medicine, and strength and conditioning services and meeting rooms for cross country, field hockey, lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, along with volleyball and track and field.

“It presents a lot of opportunity for cohesion across those sports because in Godwin they’re spread out on first, second, third floors and different wings and so a lot of those sports are gonna come together now,” Warner said.

The inside of the building will be remodeled with the hopes of using some of the aspects already in place.

“There will be new wall additions and a lot of reconfiguring to make this footprint work for the department, most of the work will be interior, the exterior isn’t gonna change substantially,” Warner said.

The volleyball team is happy to have a new home as well.

“I think that may be where we see the most improvement with our new facility is the number of fans that we’re gonna have come game in and match because they’re gonna love the experience,” Lauren Steinbrecher, head coach for JMU volleyball said.

Fan engagement isn’t the only perk of moving these sports across campus.

“Most of the programs moving here other than volleyball compete at Sentara Park,” Warner said. “Lacrosse, track and field, soccer, plus field hockey over at the field hockey complex on east campus, so this facility is at a better location to get to each of those venues compared to Godwin Hall.”

The athletics department is looking forward to starting over and being able to design this facility to meet the needs of each program.

“The way the Convo is configured and the fans kind of look down from the concourse level, you can do some creative things with how you set up the gameday environment there,” Warner said.

