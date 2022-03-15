Advertisement

McDonald’s in Virginia hosting drive-up hiring day; offering 500 local jobs

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - McDonald’s local franchises are seeking to hire 500 new team members to support more than 180 locations throughout Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke and Shenandoah.

To help expedite the process for job seekers, McDonald’s will host a Drive-Up Hiring Day, offering candidates a convenient way to apply. On Wednesday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., interested candidates can visit participating McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity. No prior scheduling is required. 

McDonald’s local franchises say they offer competitive wages, advancement opportunities, flexible scheduling and tuition reimbursement.

In addition to visiting select Harrisonburg, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke and Shenandoah McDonald’s locations on March 16, or if a participating location is not nearby, job seekers can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant.

