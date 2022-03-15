Advertisement

Police: Navy sailor on drug bender kills man with dumbbell

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say that a U.S. Navy sailor on a “crack bender” killed a man with a dumbbell.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Herbert Bryant was found dead Friday in Virginia Beach.

Two people have been charged in connection with his death.

Court records state that one of them is sailor Jason Jablonski. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the other person charged is Heather Totty. She has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Court records state that Jablonski was on a “crack bender” and got into a fight with Bryant inside a home.

Police say Totty was there and helped Jablonski take the body outside.

It’s unclear how the three people knew one another.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says the shelter-in-place order and heavy police...
Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
The average price of a house has risen nearly 15% since February 2020.
Housing market causing headaches; local realtor weighs in
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day sees one of highest amount of alcohol-related incidents every year
Police preparing for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day
Little Italy Pizza is one of those places.
Gas prices affecting delivery drivers
Grant Memorial Hosptial preparing to launch telemedicine cancer care
Grant Memorial Hosptial preparing to launch telemedicine cancer care
The program will provide care to patients who have a hard time getting to the hospital as well...
Grant Memorial Hospital preparing to launch telemedicine cancer care
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Damian Iman
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Damian Iman