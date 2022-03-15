Staunton City Council accepting applications for Equity and Diversity Commission

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is now accepting applications for the newly formed Equity and Diversity Commission. The Commission was officially formed by City Council through adoption of a resolution during its regular meeting Feb. 24.

“This is something that we have been working on together as a council since August of last year,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes. “We appreciate Councilmember Mead’s leadership on this issue by being the City Council liaison to the Commission, and we look forward to getting started.”

Applications will be open through April 11 at which point city council as a whole will select 11 to 15 members to be appointed at the May 26 regular meeting. On June 4, commission members will receive an orientation explaining in further detail the work and expectations ahead of them.

Applications to be considered for the Equity and Diversity Commission can be found on the city’s website and anyone with questions or needing accommodations can call the city at (540) 332-3812.

