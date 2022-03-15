Advertisement

Staunton City Council accepting applications for Equity and Diversity Commission

Staunton City Council (WHSV)
Staunton City Council (WHSV)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is now accepting applications for the newly formed Equity and Diversity Commission. The Commission was officially formed by City Council through adoption of a resolution during its regular meeting Feb. 24.

“This is something that we have been working on together as a council since August of last year,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes. “We appreciate Councilmember Mead’s leadership on this issue by being the City Council liaison to the Commission, and we look forward to getting started.”

Applications will be open through April 11 at which point city council as a whole will select 11 to 15 members to be appointed at the May 26 regular meeting. On June 4, commission members will receive an orientation explaining in further detail the work and expectations ahead of them.

Applications to be considered for the Equity and Diversity Commission can be found on the city’s website and anyone with questions or needing accommodations can call the city at (540) 332-3812.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Crews respond to Howard Johnson fire in Harrisonburg
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Howard Johnson in Harrisonburg
Flight landing at SHD. (WHSV File)
SkyWest Airlines discontinues service with Shenandoah Valley Airport
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking
UVA professors weigh in on Daylight Saving
UVA professors weigh in daylight saving

Latest News

McDonald’s in Virginia hosting drive-up hiring day; offering 500 local jobs
Healthwise: Nutrition and Colon Cancer
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Birthdays and Anniversaries 3/15/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 3/15/2022