Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg took to Twitter late Tuesday morning to announce a temporary shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of Crescent Drive and Long Avenue due to ongoing police activity. The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says police responded to a call from a family member of an individual living on Crescent Drive that the individual was in a mental health crisis. The heavy police presence and the shelter-in-place measure were a precautionary measure.

Attempts to contact the individual were unsuccessful but Parks says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers are beginning to clear out the scene now. Stay with WHSV for updates.

No shots were fired, attempts to contact the individual have been unsuccessful so far. — Colby Johnson (@WHSVColby) March 15, 2022

Heavy police presence in the neighborhood including a SWAT unit. Awaiting a statement from Police on scene with more information.@WHSVnews https://t.co/Yl2EGqkqwK — Colby Johnson (@WHSVColby) March 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.