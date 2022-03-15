Advertisement

Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public

Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says the shelter-in-place order and heavy police presence was a precautionary measure.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg took to Twitter late Tuesday morning to announce a temporary shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of Crescent Drive and Long Avenue due to ongoing police activity. The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says police responded to a call from a family member of an individual living on Crescent Drive that the individual was in a mental health crisis. The heavy police presence and the shelter-in-place measure were a precautionary measure.

Attempts to contact the individual were unsuccessful but Parks says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers are beginning to clear out the scene now. Stay with WHSV for updates.

