Three freshmen enter transfer portal for JMU men’s basketball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three freshmen on the JMU men’s basketball team have entered the transfer portal.

According to the website Verbal Commits, which tracks college basketball transfers and recruiting, Devon Savage, Andrew McConnell, and Jaylen Stinson have entered their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Savage played in 17 games for JMU this past season, averaging 8.8 minutes per game and knocking down five three-pointers. Stinson and McConnell both played less than 25 minutes total during the 2021-2022 campaign.

