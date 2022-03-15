Waynesboro PD issues warning for utility scam

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department received reports recently of a male subject pretending to be a city utility worker. He is reportedly driving a white pickup truck, carrying a clipboard, walking around citizens’ property and threatening to cut off citizens’ water.

Officers want to remind everyone that the City of Waynesboro Utility Department does not have employees that go door to door to collect money. All utility department vehicles have the City of Waynesboro decal displayed on the side of the vehicle.

If you are approached by an individual requesting money as a city employee, call 911 or contact the Waynesboro police department at (540) 942-6675.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.