Advertisement

Waynesboro PD issues warning for utility scam

(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department received reports recently of a male subject pretending to be a city utility worker. He is reportedly driving a white pickup truck, carrying a clipboard, walking around citizens’ property and threatening to cut off citizens’ water.

Officers want to remind everyone that the City of Waynesboro Utility Department does not have employees that go door to door to collect money. All utility department vehicles have the City of Waynesboro decal displayed on the side of the vehicle.

If you are approached by an individual requesting money as a city employee, call 911 or contact the Waynesboro police department at (540) 942-6675.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Mike Parks with the City of Harrisonburg says the shelter-in-place order and heavy police...
Temporary shelter-in-place lifted, no threat to public
Virginia State Police said the driver jumped off a Route 288 bridge into the James River...
Police: Man dies after jumping off bridge following Rt. 288 crash
The average price of a house has risen nearly 15% since February 2020.
Housing market causing headaches; local realtor weighs in
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day sees one of highest amount of alcohol-related incidents every year
Police preparing for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day
Little Italy Pizza is one of those places.
Gas prices affecting delivery drivers
Grant Memorial Hosptial preparing to launch telemedicine cancer care
Grant Memorial Hosptial preparing to launch telemedicine cancer care
The program will provide care to patients who have a hard time getting to the hospital as well...
Grant Memorial Hospital preparing to launch telemedicine cancer care
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Damian Iman
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Damian Iman