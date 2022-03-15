Advertisement

Wife of man shot, killed by police missing

Tracy Lynn Epps
Tracy Lynn Epps(The AWARE Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The wife of a man who was shot and killed by Richmond police is missing.

Lester Carlton Epps, Jr. was shot by Richmond police, who responded to a call for an “armed individual” on someone’s porch along the 1200 block of Garber Street around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Chief Smith said when officers arrived on the scene; the armed suspect made “aggressive actions” toward the officers.

When asked what type of “aggressive actions” the man made towards the police officers, Chief Smith replied,” “He pointed a gun at the officers. The officers gave repeated commands for him to drop the weapon, drop the weapon. He did not, and that’s when the officers fired their firearms.”

Officials said that Henrico and Richmond police went to the 6900 block of West Broad Street to locate the next-of-kin for Lester - his wife, Tracy Epps.

While there, Henrico police said, “the review of video footage has prompted Henrico Police to begin its independent missing persons investigation into the whereabouts of Tracy Lynn Epps.”

No one was seen or heard from Tracy, 56, since March 3. Police are working with the family while investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

