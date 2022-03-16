Above-average temperatures continue

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s with sunshine. Another nice and warm day with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds increase into the afternoon. An area of low pressure to our south will send in a few spotty to scattered showers into the evening and overnight. Not everyone sees rain.

A pleasant evening in the 50s with a few spotty showers after sunset. Rain will not be widespread but it will turn more scattered after midnight as this upper level low stays just south of our area. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day with a few on and off light showers in the moring, even some drizzle. Feeling cool in the 50s for most of the day. Any remaining showers will taper off around midday but do not expect a washout. More light and lingering, rather spotty for coverage. Some late day sun will help to bump highs eventually in the upper 50s to 60 late in the afternoon.

Continuing to clear out for the night and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with sunshine and temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunshine early and then some clouds on the increase into the afternoon but very warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A really nice day to enjoy.

A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Ahead of the next cold front there will be a few spotty showers after midnight but coverage will be limited. There will not be a lot of moisture with this next cold front.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Another stronger cold front will cross early in the day but not a lot of moisture with this front. A few showers early in the morning, but not a washout. Very limited moisture with this front.

The bigger impact will be gusty winds for the day. Wind increases for the morning and quite windy for the area into the afternoon and night. Still mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s mainly early afternoon, then cooling into the mid to late afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed 30-40mph for the day. A reminder with a dry cold front and high wind, it’s spring wildfire season. If anything were to spark it could get out of control quickly, so no burning.

Winds stay gusty into the evening and overnight, at times gusts 30-40mph. Cooling into the 40s for the evening so feeling chilly with the wind. Mostly clear overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and comfortable with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40 with sunshine. A beautiful sunny day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows around 40.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

