ACLU of Virginia continues to advocate for 2022 special elections

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple organizations in Virginia including the ACLU and NAACP are continuing to call for special elections for the House of Delegates in the fall. The groups are calling for elections that will reflect the state’s new legislative maps approved by the state Supreme Court in December.

The Fourth U.S. Circut Court of Appeals is currently considering a lawsuit on the matter filed by attorney Paul Goldman the former chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“This is not a radical request, this has been done before. It has worked well and it can be done well to ensure fairness and fair representation in our House of Delegates,” said Mary Bauer, executive director of the ACLU of Virginia.

The redistricting process was originally intended to be completed before the November election cycle but there were multiple delays throughout the process.

The ACLU said there are voters across the state who are unfairly represented by the previous legislative map.

“There are several districts that are particularly egregious, you can look at one in Loudoun County for example that has over 130,000 people in that district versus some districts in southwest Virginia that are in the 75,000 range,” said Bauer.

The ACLU said the Virginia Constitution calls for elections when legislative maps have been redrawn and that there is precedent for it as it has happened in the past.

“There’s no reason for people to continue to be represented in this unfair and undemocratic way. We can have elections this year. There’s precedent. It happened in the early 1980s when the House of Delegates had to run three years in a row,” said Bauer.

However, James Madison University professor and political analyst Dr. Bob Roberts said it is unlikely the court will rule in favor of having elections in part due to the quick turnaround it would require.

“Largely because you would have to go through the whole primary battle. How are you gonna expect the members to run? It’s very difficult to have new primaries in place right now,” said Dr. Roberts.

“It would be overly burdensome to try to get the parties to come up with their candidates for these new districts in the next two months. I don’t think that’s going to happen in terms of the court of appeals requiring it but it theoretically could.”

All members of the General Assembly will be up from re-election in 2023 under the new legislative map.

Roberts says one issue complicating a potential special election in 2022, as well as the regular cycle in 2023, is that some incumbents across the state now reside in the same district.

“Within the parties, there are a number of incumbents pitted with other incumbents because when they redrew the map they did not take into consideration where the delegates lived. So the real dilemma here would be how each party would decide who would run in the new districts,” Roberts said.

