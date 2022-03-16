All counties on W.Va. County Alert System Map green

CHALESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s County Alert System map is completely green and it’s not in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Every county is color-coded green on the map, indicating low infection rates across the entire state.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 16, 2022, there are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 39-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Logan County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 73-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 82-year old male from Marshall County, a 101-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 78-year old male from Harrison County.

As of Wednesday, 255 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 72 have been admitted to the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

One pediatric COVID-19 patient is in the hospital.

There are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

According to DHHR data, 65 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent of that population is fully vaccinated and 404,846 West Virginians have gotten a booster dose of the vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (38), Boone (7), Braxton (12), Brooke (19), Cabell (42), Calhoun (4), Clay (0), Doddridge (3), Fayette (29), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (20), Hampshire (0), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (33), Jackson (8), Jefferson (23), Kanawha (57), Lewis (7), Lincoln (6), Logan (14), Marion (41), Marshall (49), Mason (20), McDowell (23), Mercer (36), Mineral (7), Mingo (24), Monongalia (62), Monroe (5), Morgan (1), Nicholas (18), Ohio (13), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (25), Raleigh (39), Randolph (7), Ritchie (5), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (2), Upshur (9), Wayne (14), Webster (1), Wetzel (15), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (18). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

