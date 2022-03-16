Advertisement

CDC says risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships has lowered from earlier in the year


Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting on a cruise ship is less risky than it was earlier this year.

Taking a trip on a big boat is now classified as a level two destination, with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

The scale is based on one to four, with four being the greatest potential threat.

In mid-February, the risk level was at a three.



The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

