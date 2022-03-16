Advertisement

Multiple dead in college golf teams’ bus crash in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - The University of the Southwest said seven of the nine passengers who were aboard the van carrying their golf team were killed in a Tuesday night crash involving the bus and a Ford 5-150.

Among those killed was the coach of the golf team, the university said in a statement to KOSA.

Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas.

Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released how many people have died or the names of the victims.

A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a Ford 5-150 happened Thursday. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, the Associated Press reported.

