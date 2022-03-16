Advertisement

CSHD sending reminders for COVID booster eligibility

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is sending text and voice messages to residents...
The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is sending text and voice messages to residents in the region to remind them they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is sending text and voice messages to residents in the region to remind them they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.

The texts and calls are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies and health departments around the state.

The message will read: “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682.”

Residents in the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland; and cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista will receive the texts and calls.

Not everyone will be contacted at first and individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

If you are not due for a vaccine, contact the VDH call center for a review of your record to make sure it is up to date. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Lynn Epps
Wife of man shot, killed by police missing
On I-81 North at mile marker 234 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a...
Crash in Augusta County causing backups now clear
The average price of a house has risen nearly 15% since February 2020.
Housing market causing headaches; local realtor weighs in
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
All counties on W.Va. County Alert System Map green
WDBJ7 Photo
Causes of death confirmed in Covington shootings

Latest News

COVID-19 hospital file
Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness
(FILE)
Federal funding for COVID-19 tests, treatment, and vaccines drying up
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
All counties on W.Va. County Alert System Map green
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,222 Wednesday