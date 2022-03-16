Grant Memorial Hospital preparing to launch telemedicine cancer care

PETERSBURG, WV. (WHSV) - In West Virginia, Grant Memorial Hospital is gearing up to launch a telemedicine cancer care program. The program will provide care to patients who have a hard time getting to the hospital, as well as options for those without an internet connection.

The program will be funded by a USDA grant given to three hospitals that all share the same oncologist: Grant Memorial, Garrett Regional in Garret County Maryland, and Potomac Valley Hosptial in Keyser, West Virginia. All three have the goal of providing telemedicine care to underserved areas.

The keys to the program are two satellite computers with tablets that staff can bring out to patients.

The computers double as backpacks and don’t require a WiFi connection. Nurses will bring the equipment to the homes of cancer and chronic disease patients in need of service who are unable to get to the hospital.

The computer will then allow them to directly connect with an oncologist to talk about their symptoms and receive the same kinds of examination they would get in person.

“They can pretty much do a full head-to-toe assessment through this because the stethoscope hooks up to the tablet. We can listen to their heart sounds, we can listen to their lung sounds, use the otoscope to look in their ears, or document any wounds they may have,” said Brooklyn Vetter, a Cancer & Infusion Center nurse manager at Grant Memorial Hospital.

In addition to the two satellite computers, the hospital also acquired ten tablets that connect to blood pressure cups and scales that will be checked out to patients.

The tablets will allow patients to take their weight, blood pressure, heart rate, and Oxygen saturation each day. That data will then be uploaded to the hospital’s database for each individual patient to track trends and notify staff of any abnormalities.

“Seeing actual numbers and being able to put trends to what patients say their symptoms are, how their vitals are at home is gonna be really nice. We’re gonna be able to intercept before the patient gets really really ill,” said Vetter.

Staff are in the process of training and figuring out how best to implement the program and new equipment.

The program will be free to patients and the goal is for it to be launched this summer in June or July.

