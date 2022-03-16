Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s opens new location in Staunton

By Julian Bussells
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Jersey Mike’s in Staunton opened a new location right off Interstate 81 on Crossing Way. Keeping up with tradition from previous store openings, the sandwich shop will be making donations to the Boys and Girls Club with each special fundraising coupon customers bring into the store.

“We’re just excited to be here,” said Dominic Lopes, regional manager for Jersey Mike’s in the Augusta and Rockingham counties. “We got a great staff and we love the people in this area. We’ve always gotten great feedback and a great response from the Augusta County community, so we’re just excited to get the store open.”

Lopes says the fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club will run until at least March 20.

