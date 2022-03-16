Advertisement

JMU baseball defeats Virginia Tech

JMU baseball defeats Virginia Tech, 5-2
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team earned a victory over a Power Five, in-state opponent Tuesday night.

The Dukes defeated Virginia Tech, 5-2, at Veterans Memorial Park in a non-conference game.

JMU first baseman Kyle Novak hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for the Dukes while starter Ryan Murphy tossed six strong innings, striking out six while allowing two earned runs on five hits. Eli Ottinger earned a save by striking out four batters over three scoreless innings of relief.

The Dukes ended a four-game losing streak with the victory. It marked the first meeting between James Madison and Virginia Tech since 2014.

James Madison improves to 9-8 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Winthrop for a three-game series this weekend.

