Local pilot hopes to help people fleeing Ukraine

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A local pilot is hoping to do what he can to help people fleeing Ukraine and he’s asking for the community’s help to do so.

Brett Anderson is a United Airlines pilot from Criders who often flies to Europe. On Friday, March 18 he will be flying to Amsterdam and has a two-day layover.

During that time, he will travel to Poland where he will rent a seven-person van and drive to the Polish city of Przemyśl near the Ukrainian border.

From there, he hopes to transport refugees to shelters across Poland, or anywhere else they need to go.

“I’ll be happy if I can just help one person. I worry that I’ll get over there and not find anything or not be able to help, but I’m told by people on some of the message boards to just go over there and you’ll find someone, so I’m kind of winging it,” Anderson said.

Anderson is asking anyone around the Valley who knows someone in Ukraine or Poland in need of help or transportation to reach out to him.

“If anybody has any contact information, anybody they know that needs help and a ride somewhere, or maybe contacts in Poland that can help me find people that would be great,” he said.

Anderson will be able to take seven people per trip but thinks he should be able to make several trips around Poland throughout each day depending on how far people need to go.

“I think I could probably do as many as 20 if they’re within an hour. 20 the first day and 20 the next day just shuttling back and forth,” he said. “I should have lots of capacity in there so I’ll fit in whatever we can fit in. Dogs, cats, people, their stuff.”

Anyone who knows someone in Ukraine or Poland in need of help can contact Anderson at 540-850-4966 or via email at brett737cap@hotmail.com.

