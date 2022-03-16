Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash at Route 11 in Shenandoah County cleared

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT reports that the crash is cleared and lanes have been reopened.

On US-11 in Shenandoah County, in the vicinity of Hoover Rd; Rt. 605E/W (Shenandoah County), motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

All north lanes and south lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

