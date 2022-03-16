Pendleton County falls in Class A state quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County boys basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday morning.

The No. 6 seed Wildcats lost to No. 3 seed Tucker County, 59-45, in the quarterfinals of the WVSSAC Class A State Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

Pendleton County finishes the season with a 19-4 overall record. The Wildcats have earned a trip to the state tournament in each of the last three seasons.

