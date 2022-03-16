Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Damian Iman

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Damian Iman is a stellar senior at East Hardy High School.

Iman is a leader on the football and wrestling teams and is preparing to serve the community as a nature conservation officer.

“I’ve hunted and fished for my entire life. As an officer, I’ll stop people who illegally hunt or poach,” said Iman.

Iman has been a standout running back for the Cougars. Last year, he rushed nearly 850 yards and scored 11 offensive touchdowns, leading the team to a dominant 10-2 season.

“He’s a great role model for both of our teams,” said head wrestling and assistant football coach Steven Miller. “Damian has become like an assistant coach because he helps his teammates so much.”

Iman’s willingness to help extends beyond the football field. On the mat, Iman teaches young wrestlers. In the classroom, he serves as a member of the National Honor Society.

“Damian is like a big brother and he brings that energy to everything. He’s a hometown hero,” said English teacher Michelle Wolfe.

Last fall, tragedy struck when Iman lost his closest friend and teammate, Josh Hahn, in a car accident. Since then, Iman has kept Hahn’s spirit alive on and off the football field.

“I wear his number 39 on my undershirt... just knowing he’s there, pushing me to get better,” said Iman.

This fall, Iman will be attending Shenandoah University, where he will continue his football career while pursuing a degree in criminal justice.

“I’ve played football for 14 years and now, I’ll be able to add four more playing the sport I love.”

The local community will continue to follow Iman as he excels on and off the playing field in his final year at East Hardy High School.

