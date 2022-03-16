Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.
The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.
Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.
Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.
