SHD announces hangar project amid airline shifting

Expansion within the airport allows them to meet new community needs.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - SkyWest Airlines announced earlier this week it’s ending service with Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD), but the airport continues on with internal projects.

SkyWest announced their departure from 29 airports across the country. SHD said in a statement earlier this week they’re searching for another airline to work with.

Despite the changes, the SHD airport commission met Wednesday morning to talk about their plans to improve service, like their hangar project.

“Typically, the public thinks mostly of the airport in commercial airline service because that is how the general public mostly experiences the aviation system, but we have a very large presence of corporate and private aircraft here, operations coming in and out,” said SHD’s Director of Marketing and Communication Heather Ream.

Expansion within the airport allows them to meet new community needs. That’s why the hangar project is so important.

“The two hangars we are building here are going to be about 15,000 square feet of hangar space,” she said.

She said one hangar is spoken for, but the second will be open for new tenants. A third hangar is being build by a private company.

In SHD’s statement earlier this week, they said you can continue to book trips for the next 90 days.

