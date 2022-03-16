Staunton school donates 311 cereal boxes to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This is the time of year when Food Bank donations run low. One teacher, Christina Sheffer, organized a school cereal drive to fill a current need. During February and March, the students of C.F. Richards Christian School in Staunton collected cereal.

With the help of their families and local churches, they were able to gather 311 boxes. After students organized and graphed data using the cereal boxes, the school celebrated the collection by creating a domino train of cereal in the gym.

The whole school cheered as the boxes fell one by one. The cereal was delivered to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Friday afternoon, March 11.

If you are interested in finding out more about C.F. Richards Christian School, contact Jennifer Hackley, principal, at 540-886-4984 or visit their Facebook page to see the domino train in action.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.