Valley little league teams worry about losing practice space

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Little League, previously known as Verona Community Association, is worried about losing their practice space.

Right now, they practice at the former Verona Elementary School, and that property is on the market. They could lose their space if a buyer doesn’t want the teams to practice there.

“We want to keep a space here in Verona for our youth to have the same sports programs that they have now,” said Nicole Ocheltree, President of Fort Little League.

In June 2021, Church United was under contract for the property.

“We were able to, for those six months, to be on property and meeting while we studied the property,” said Pastor Rob Spencer with Church United.

Spencer said the school was a great place for the church, but it wasn’t fiscally smart to move forward with the purchase.

“When we begin to weigh in all of those factors and all of the risk that was involved in that, it felt like that wasn’t the direction that God was leading us, to take that much of a risk,” Spencer said.

Spencer began looking into renovations, and he was told it would cost about $250,000 to turn the school into the modern church. On top of financial unknowns, the church also didn’t know how the pandemic would continue to impact gathering guidelines.

“Here we are trying to find a new church property to get our people on site and the question then became will we, after we purchase this and start renovating, even be able to meet in the facility,” Spencer said.

The school is back on the market, and Fort Little League is worried.

“If we lose that property, we will have to cut programs,” said Ocheltree.

Ocheltree said in 2021, Fort Little League served over 450 kids. She said they have explored other spaces, but they’re too expensive. She said she’d be happy to see the school turned into a multi-use recreation area.

“This area lacks in recreation space. I would love to see the county get behind taking an area that is very historic to our community and turning it into the Verona Recreation Area,” said Ocheltree.

As for Church United, they’ve blended with Crosslink Community Church. If you’d like to help Fort Little League, you can visit their website or their Facebook.

