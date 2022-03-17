Dukes defeat Richmond in top-25 matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team picked up a win Wednesday night at Sentara Park.

The No. 21 Dukes defeated No. 19 Richmond, 13-10, in a top-25 matchup. JMU jumped out to an 8-1 lead at halftime and held on for the victory to improve to 4-4 overall on the season.

Isabella Peterson and Ava Frantz each scored three goals for James Madison while Molly Dougherty recorded nine saves in the victory.

JMU is scheduled to visit No. 14 Virginia Sunday afternoon for a 1 p.m. start in Charlottesville.

