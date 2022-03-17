Ex-Virginia man sentenced for role in drug-related death

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former resident of Virginia has been sentenced to prison for his part in a drug-related murder in 2011.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said in a news release that 55-year-old Saul Pacheco Mejia was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show Mejia arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 2011. Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment expecting a deal, but their customer tried to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man.

Mejia didn’t have a gun, but knew his associates did. He was arrested in 2019 in Texas and pleaded guilty last year.

