Gas prices affecting delivery drivers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With gas prices skyrocketing in the past week, some places that deliver food have taken a hit along with their customers.

Any business that uses gas is paying more with the price hike. In some businesses like a local restaurant that delivers, the cost mainly affects the driver.

Little Italy Pizza in Harrisonburg is a place where this is occurring. The business has done what it could to help out their drivers as they receive an extra dollar for every delivery they do. In order for the restaurant to be able to do this, they have to raise the price of deliveries to customers. Some people are understanding of the situation but some are not so much.

“Maybe our new customers might get scared off a little bit but I think our loyal customers from Little Italy are the ones that you know understand so it doesn’t really affect them. They are willing to pay the extra dollar or two to help the drivers out just because they know we are having to use our personal vehicles to deliver it to them,” said Humberto Lopez, a driver at Little Italy Pizza.

If gas prices rise even higher, however, that just means deliveries will cost more.

So far, gas prices haven’t affected them much but Lopez said that could change once JMU students return from spring break.

