Police preparing for drunk drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day sees one of highest amount of alcohol-related incidents every year
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Thursday and police are preparing for dangerous drivers on the roadways under the influence of alcohol.

Sgt. Aaron Will from Bridgewater police said Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s are the only days that have alcohol-related traffic incidents than St. Patrick’s Day. Will said they will have as many officers as the schedule allows for to help out Thursday.

“We’ll be out looking for you know as many reasons to stop a vehicle as we can to be able to stop and prevent any other impaired drivers from being on the street,” said Will.

Will reminded everyone to have alternative transportation if you go out drinking such as a family or friend, taxi, or rideshares like Uber or Lyft. Beware because, in Virginia, DUIs can result in up to $2500 in fines and 12 months in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

