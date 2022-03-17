Rocktown Author Festival coming to Massanutten Regional Library April 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, the Rocktown Author Festival is returning April 9.

“The goal was always to introduce children to authors to show them that there are people that are living right around you who do this kind of work and it is something that you can do too,” Denise Munro said.

Munro, alongside Susan Versen, has organized the festival, learning from previous events during and before the pandemic.

“We also wanted to be supportive of our local authors because they are always so supportive of the library,” Versen added.

The event will bring together local authors and give people the opportunity to learn how to break into publishing.

“One of the panels is offering 101 to have an opportunity for people to learn from the authors that have successfully navigated some of these questions, how do I publish, how do I market, how do I even sit down and make myself write every day?” Versen said. “Tips, tricks and things some people who are doing this currently.”

The event is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at Massanutten Regional Library in downtown Harrisonburg. Everyone is welcome to attend the festival for free. You must register for the panel discussions so that organizers can maintain the crowd for pandemic safety.

