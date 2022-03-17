Advertisement

Shop and Dine Out in Downtown Staunton resumes April 1

People enjoying outdoor dining at Yelping Dog Wine in downtown Staunton
People enjoying outdoor dining at Yelping Dog Wine in downtown Staunton(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s back by popular demand. The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association will resume Shop and Dine Out in Downtown on weekends beginning Friday, April 1, providing additional opportunities for residents and visitors to shop and dine outdoors on weekends.

The announcement comes after representatives from the City and SDDA reviewed results from a survey given to businesses as well as residents and visitors regarding the event.

Beverley Street will close Fridays at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. each weekend through October.

Cross streets will remain open, and on certain holiday weekends, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Special events may also require adjustments to the regular schedule. Changes will be announced on the city’s website.

Participants can check out a map of the area with free and accessible parking, pedestrian walkways and restaurants’ take-out/pick-up spots delineated.

The website also features shops and restaurants outside of the Beverley Street area to highlight additional local offerings and encourage patrons to visit vendors throughout Staunton.

Restaurants participating in the Beverley Street outdoor dining include Baja Bean Co., BLU Point Seafood Co., Clocktower Eats & Sweets, Remedy Burger, Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse, Shenandoah Valley Brewing Co., The Green Room, The Split Banana, Vic’s Eats, Yelping Dog Wine and Zynodoa.

While all retailers are open during their regular hours, some may additionally offer an outdoor display of their products.

City officials encourage interested patrons to check the websites and social media pages of their favorite establishments to find out more about their participation in Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.

