Charlottesville woman is hiking the Appalachian trail for a cause

Appalachian Trail
Appalachian Trail(WDBJ 7)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville woman is “Hiking for Homes.”

Starting Friday March 25 from Georgia, Kim Grover will spend about six months hiking the Appalachian trail. She is asking people to make a pledge for every mile she hikes. The money will go to Habitat for Humanity in Charlottesville and The Haven.

These organizations provide shelter and help put roofs over people’s heads.

Grover will document her journey online, on Instagram @hiking_for_homes_apptrail22, and there will even be giveaways for those make a pledge.

“It occurred to me that I was leaving my home and that if things don’t work out I can come back to my home, and there’s so many people that just don’t have that option, and so I wanted to do something to acknowledge that,” Grover said.

If you are interested in making a pledge the form can be found here.

