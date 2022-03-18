Advertisement

Large wildfire in Texas continues to grow

By CNN
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAND COUNTY, Tx. (CNN) - The Eastland Complex fire in Texas has forced evacuations in parts of Eastland, Brown, and Comanche counties in the central western part of the state Friday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates it has burned more than 45,000 acres and is only 10% contained.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated as crews worked to construct firelines to protect residential and commercial buildings.

The Forest Service is using several air tankers and helicopters in an effort to contain the massive blaze.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of suspect involved in pursuit
Adalia Coleman
Bridgewater student-athlete wins NCAA Championship
The demolition of the historic Hass House on Main Street in Harrisonburg by JMU earlier this...
HDR advocating for historical preservation ordinance
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/19/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/19/2022
Living Waters Freedom Initiative held its first fundraising gala Saturday afternoon at Horizons...
Living Waters Freedom Initiative hosts first fundraising gala
For the last five Saturdays, community members have gathered at Love Park behind City Hall in...
Peace vigil for Ukraine continues in Harrisonburg
Race finishers posing
The Haven 8K Run for Home returns to Charlottesville
Allergies hit Virginia
UVA Health warns of severe allergy season