Large wildfire in Texas continues to grow

EASTLAND COUNTY, Tx. (CNN) - The Eastland Complex fire in Texas has forced evacuations in parts of Eastland, Brown, and Comanche counties in the central western part of the state Friday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service estimates it has burned more than 45,000 acres and is only 10% contained.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated as crews worked to construct firelines to protect residential and commercial buildings.

The Forest Service is using several air tankers and helicopters in an effort to contain the massive blaze.

