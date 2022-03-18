Advertisement

US 11 back open in Rockbridge County

Natural Bridge Exxon police activity
Natural Bridge Exxon police activity(VDOT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Route 11/Exit 175 has been cleared, with the person in a car safely in custody, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are gathered along US 11 Friday afternoon and are asking drivers to stay away from the area.

The Route 11/I-81 on- and offramps are closed at Exit 175. Northbound and southbound 11 are closed until further notice.

State police say early Friday afternoon, they were alerted about a person threatening self-harm, seated inside a vehicle at the Natural Bridge Exxon along Lee Highway. Police and the sheriff’s office set up a perimeter and have been communicating with the person to resolve the incident.

Police say, “There is no anticipated threat to the public.”

