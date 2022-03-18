Potholes begin showing up after wet winter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The official start to spring is days away. While most are excited about the warm weather, it’s also time to start looking out for signs of the wear and tear the snowy winter left behind.

Issues with roadways, such as potholes, may start showing up.

”We often see potholes in the spring, right after a particularly cold winter, but they can form any time of year, but again it’s that spring freeze and thaw cycle that really brings them out,” Sandy Myers, communications manager of VDOT Staunton District said.

VDOT crews begin inspecting roads for damage in the late winter and like to repair them as soon as they can.

“Obviously if you just let it sit out there it’s just gonna deteriorate the road surface even more, so the sooner we can get there the better it is,” Myers said. “Generally a crew will go out and do a rectangle shape, if you will, around the pothole, they’ll use a jackhammer or some sort of tool to kind of dig up the asphalt, and then they’ll go in and reinforce the bottom and put that top asphalt layer on.”

Potholes don’t just form in the winter.

“A lot of it just depends on how much moisture is beneath the road surface, so if you’re seeing a road with a lot of potholes chances are there might be some sort of drainage issue or something underneath the road that’s causing the moisture to get under there,” Myers said.

Potholes can be pesky and can come up any time of year because of the way the asphalt absorbs water and moisture.

“When we put asphalt down we try to seal it so that there’s no real moisture getting in there but of course, asphalt is very porous, and I don’t know if too many people realize that but water can get through asphalt very easily so that’s why you see a lot of potholes,” Myers said.

Even though VDOT starts inspecting roads early, there will be some potholes they miss. To report any road maintenance issues, you can call VDOT’s customer call line at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) and they will direct your request to the city or proper area headquarters.

