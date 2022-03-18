Tempest Bar & Lounge holding benefit concert for fallen Bridgewater Officers

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - We are nearing the two-month mark since officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson were killed on Bridgewater College’s campus in February.

Tempest Bar & Lounge in Staunton is holding a benefit concert for the officers Friday night.

Two of John Painter’s nephews are playing in one of the bands, Soulcry, at the benefit.

“They both loved music and were extremely supportive of me and my brother playing and my band playing,” Jacob Painter, John Painter’s nephew, said. “Felicia reached out, from Clocktower and Tempest Bar & Lounge and I just thought it’d be a good way to honor them.”

At the concert, Painter will be sporting a red electric guitar that belonged to his uncle. Jacob Painter taught John Painter how to play this guitar.

“We wrote two songs for him, me and my brother, so I’m definitely excited to play,” Painter said. ”There’s one song, its actually this picture on my shirt, by Five Finger Death Punch that me and Uncle John went and seen live in concert and... I mean he was singing his heart out, he actually got mad at me for posting the video of him singing it with me cause he’s like ‘I look like an idiot’ so we’re gonna cover that song tonight too.”

Music was a big part of Painter and Jefferson’s lives, so this concert is special for the family.

Painter noted how funny it is the benefit concert is at Tempest Bar & Lounge because it’s the one place his uncle didn’t get to see him play.

”To honor them in the best way I know of and that’s with music cause they both loved music so come on out tonight and lets rock and roll and honor them,” Painter said.

There is a $10 cover fee for the concert and all of the proceeds go to the officer’s families. Doors at Tempest Bar & Lounge open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.